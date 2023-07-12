Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Shares Gap Down to $11.16

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $10.89. Global Net Lease shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 269,594 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNL. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -799.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

