Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 8118885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Global Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.26. The company has a market cap of £1.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Global Petroleum Company Profile

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

