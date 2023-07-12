Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 8118885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
Global Petroleum Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.26. The company has a market cap of £1.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.86.
Global Petroleum Company Profile
Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Petroleum
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Global Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.