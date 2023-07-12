GMS (NYSE:GMS) versus Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Critical Review

Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) and GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Reliance Worldwide and GMS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00 GMS 0 4 2 0 2.33

GMS has a consensus target price of $72.86, suggesting a potential upside of 2.72%. Given GMS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GMS is more favorable than Reliance Worldwide.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

99.6% of GMS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of GMS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Reliance Worldwide and GMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Worldwide N/A N/A N/A GMS 6.25% 32.45% 12.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reliance Worldwide and GMS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GMS $5.33 billion 0.54 $332.99 million $7.81 9.08

GMS has higher revenue and earnings than Reliance Worldwide.

Summary

GMS beats Reliance Worldwide on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems. The company also provides temperature and pressure relief, pressure regulation, and thermostatic mixing valves; push-to-connect technologies for drink dispense, pure water, air and pneumatics, blown fiber, automotive, and OEM solutions; and plumbing and mechanical solutions that support the delivery of water and firestop solutions. In addition, it offers other products, such as backflow preventers, expansion vessels, underfloor heating components and kit systems, water meters, and water mains connection fittings, repair sleeves, as well as appliance, and water and gas connectors. The company provides its products under the SharkBite, JG Speedfit, HoldRite, CashAcme, Reliance Valves, MultiSafe, and John Guest brands. It operates in Australia, New Zealand, Korea, China, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, the Czech Republic, and Poland. Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc. distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings. It also provides steel framing products, such as steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of a commercial or institutional building; and insulation, lumber and other wood products, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products comprising tools, fasteners, and safety products. In addition, the company distributes acoustical ceilings, steel framing, insulation, and related building products, as well as commercial and residential building materials. It serves professional contractors and homebuilders. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 300 branches across 44 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 6 provinces in Canada. It also operates a network of approximately 300 distribution centers. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.