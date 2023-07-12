Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Shares Up 12%

Shares of Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Free Report) were up 12% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 111,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 138,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

