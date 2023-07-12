good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) & Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Head-To-Head Comparison

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF – Get Free Report) and Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Tronox shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Tronox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares good natured Products and Tronox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio good natured Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tronox $3.45 billion 0.63 $497.00 million $3.20 4.31

Analyst Recommendations

Tronox has higher revenue and earnings than good natured Products.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for good natured Products and Tronox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score good natured Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Tronox 1 2 4 0 2.43

Tronox has a consensus target price of $15.86, indicating a potential upside of 14.87%. Given Tronox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tronox is more favorable than good natured Products.

Profitability

This table compares good natured Products and Tronox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets good natured Products N/A N/A N/A Tronox 15.77% 10.12% 3.82%

Summary

Tronox beats good natured Products on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging. The company was formerly known as Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. and changed its name to good natured Products Inc. in October 2017. good natured Products Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products. The company's products are used for the manufacture of paints, coatings, plastics, and paper, as well as various other applications. Tronox Holdings plc is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

