GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.40

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.72. GoodRx shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 1,437,766 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

GoodRx Trading Up 18.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in GoodRx by 1,415.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

