Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Trading Down 1.2%

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €6.94 ($7.62) and last traded at €7.18 ($7.89). 206,746 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.27 ($7.99).

Analyst Ratings Changes

GYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.69) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.99) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.32.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.