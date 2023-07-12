Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Trading Up 21.2%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 21.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 38,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Grande Portage Resources Trading Up 21.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$22.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

