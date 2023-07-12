Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Price Down 3%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.13 and last traded at $77.13. Approximately 7,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 22,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Gravity Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $538.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.51 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 32.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Gravity by 450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gravity by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gravity by 1,366.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gravity by 229.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

