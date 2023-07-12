Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Head-To-Head Review

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.44, indicating that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenidge Generation and LexinFintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 1 0 1 0 2.00 LexinFintech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 226.26%. LexinFintech has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 41.73%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than LexinFintech.

This table compares Greenidge Generation and LexinFintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.42 -$271.07 million ($66.00) -0.09 LexinFintech $1.43 billion 0.29 $118.85 million $0.85 2.99

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -303.49% -246.82% -29.14% LexinFintech 9.58% 12.47% 4.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.0% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Greenidge Generation on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

