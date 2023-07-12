Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.81

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $7.10. Groupon shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 1,827,647 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Groupon Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a market cap of $207.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The coupon company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $121.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.84 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $57,632,000. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 89,495 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Groupon by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 62,656 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

See Also

