Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $10.97

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.97, but opened at $11.51. Guild shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 2,379 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $697.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $103.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.32 million. Guild had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $88,805.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guild

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Guild by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 165,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Guild during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.