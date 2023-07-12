GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.45

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.45 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 71508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GXO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 36,835 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 373.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

