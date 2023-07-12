Halberd (HALB) & Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) is one of 385 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Halberd to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Halberd and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halberd N/A N/A -0.83 Halberd Competitors $117.11 million -$13.83 million 32.82

Halberd’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Halberd. Halberd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halberd N/A N/A N/A Halberd Competitors -10,669.33% -2,927.43% -26.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Halberd and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Halberd and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halberd 0 0 0 0 N/A Halberd Competitors 650 1599 4408 42 2.57

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 99.61%. Given Halberd’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Halberd has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Halberd Company Profile

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

