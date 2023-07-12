Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

HAL has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.68.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

Insider Activity

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,937 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,115 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

