Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $77.00. The company traded as high as $82.77 and last traded at $82.76, with a volume of 11272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.85.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 127,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 22.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 59.14%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

