Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,073.22 ($13.81).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HL. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 793 ($10.20) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 735.60 ($9.46) and a one year high of GBX 1,023.50 ($13.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 805.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 828.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,487.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.