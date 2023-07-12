Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.81. Approximately 111,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 149,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.76.
Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.05.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.