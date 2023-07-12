Head to Head Analysis: SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC)

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Free Report) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

12 ReTech has a beta of 7.76, meaning that its share price is 676% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 12 ReTech and SpringBig’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $660,000.00 0.00 -$5.26 million N/A N/A SpringBig $27.61 million 0.39 -$13.08 million ($0.51) -0.79

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12 ReTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpringBig.

11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 12 ReTech and SpringBig, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares 12 ReTech and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A SpringBig -44.62% N/A -91.53%

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable through social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, which is used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app that is used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty programs, rewards and offers, marketing automation, and communication services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

