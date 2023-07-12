HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.24% of HEICO worth $56,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in HEICO by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,412,000 after buying an additional 72,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,606,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,211 shares of company stock worth $157,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at $176.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $130.87 and a 52-week high of $180.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.22.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

