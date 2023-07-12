Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Helen of Troy updated its FY24 guidance to $8.50-9.00 EPS.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE opened at $129.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $142.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HELE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

In related news, CFO Brian Grass acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Articles

