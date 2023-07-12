Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 207,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 328,956 shares.The stock last traded at $12.31 and had previously closed at $12.62.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
