Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $152.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 277.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.8% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $109.61 and a 52-week high of $155.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average is $141.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

