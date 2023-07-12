HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $5.66 on Friday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 216.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIVE. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,007,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 154.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

