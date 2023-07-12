Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $5.19. Holley shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 1,547,272 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Holley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Holley Stock Up 21.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $631.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.98 million. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 111.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,324 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,343,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 886,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801,808 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 360.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 569,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

