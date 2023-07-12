Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE HD traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $313.66. 2,883,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $315.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after buying an additional 878,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,635,031,000 after buying an additional 126,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,638,916,000 after buying an additional 925,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,191,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,678,000 after buying an additional 756,274 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.