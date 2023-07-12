Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $48,360.00 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of HOV stock traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.95. 78,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.48. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $105.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $703.66 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 79.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
