Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $48,360.00 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of HOV stock traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.95. 78,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.48. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $105.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $703.66 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 79.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

