HSBC Downgrades Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) to Reduce

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LDSCY. Panmure Gordon cut Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($9.01) to GBX 725 ($9.33) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 600 ($7.72) to GBX 625 ($8.04) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.00.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LDSCY opened at $7.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.