Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Up 4.8%

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.92 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.79 ($0.10). 15,350,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 6,025,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.43 ($0.10).

Hurricane Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £155.02 million, a P/E ratio of 194.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hurricane Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.19 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 66.88%.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its licenses focused on the Rona Ridge; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick Crest.

