HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for HUTCHMED in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year. The consensus estimate for HUTCHMED’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 66.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 32,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 293.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 98,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 70,920 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

