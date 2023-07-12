ICON (ICX) Market Cap Hits $216.03 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. ICON has a market cap of $216.03 million and $6.09 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,177,858 coins and its circulating supply is 961,164,443 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

