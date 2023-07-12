iExec RLC (RLC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.05 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $87.99 million and $3.05 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00004003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019579 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,385.85 or 1.00043199 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.23256067 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,975,802.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.