IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 37,632 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 215.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,000.

Shares of IBTE opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

