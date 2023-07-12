IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 166.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB stock opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

