IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,687 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,438,000 after acquiring an additional 584,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,161 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.52 and its 200-day moving average is $101.71. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

