IFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179,463 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,639,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,485,000 after purchasing an additional 225,497 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 647,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,017 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 64,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

