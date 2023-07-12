IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.45. The company has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $75.73 and a 12-month high of $115.48.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
