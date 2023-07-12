IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.3 %

ROST stock opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

