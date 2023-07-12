IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,637 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $212,000. DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $10,319,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $179.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

