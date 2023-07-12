IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total transaction of $17,401,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,863.33.

Shares of NVR opened at $6,204.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,916.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,486.38. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,816.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6,386.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $116.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

