Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group set a C$80.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.80.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.6 %

IMO traded down C$1.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$64.54. The company had a trading volume of 819,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.99. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.67 and a 12-month high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Free Report ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.21. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.04 billion. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.2651622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

