Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 55,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 383,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Inhibrx Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.28). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 12,725.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,961.44%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 90.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 52.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 24.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Inhibrx by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

