InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.19

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.19 and last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 1748582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

InMode Trading Up 10.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 969.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 9,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

