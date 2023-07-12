Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.5 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.72. 14,644 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

