Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAPR. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 954,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 881,169 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $4,349,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 91,162 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 82,042 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAPR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,392 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.