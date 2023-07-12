Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 20.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 544,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 232,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $2,053,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PDEC traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,311 shares. The firm has a market cap of $745.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.