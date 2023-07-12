Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:PJUL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.20. 498,934 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $442.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

