Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 81.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,345 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,768,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 129,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PSEP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.68. 22,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $683.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

