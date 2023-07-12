Insider Buying: Auris Minerals Limited (ASX:AUR) Insider Purchases 4,250,000 Shares of Stock

Auris Minerals Limited (ASX:AUR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Hendriks bought 4,250,000 shares of Auris Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$34,000.00 ($22,666.67).

Auris Minerals Limited explores for and develops mineral tenements in Western Australia. It primarily focuses on exploring the Bryah Basin copper-gold exploration portfolio covering an area of 1,385 square kilometers in eight project areas, including Forrest, Cashman, Cheroona, Doolgunna, Morck Well, Feather Cap, Milgun, and Horseshoe Well.

