Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Sells 13,811 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.74. The stock had a trading volume of 437,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,682. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.08 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.94 and its 200-day moving average is $152.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.